By Ritah Kemigisa

President Yoweri Museveni has called on the European Union to open up its market to Africa’s food products and improve farmers’ incomes for sustained food security on the continent.

The President made the appeal during a meeting with Her Excellency, H.E Bjorg Sandkjaer, the State Secretary and Deputy Minister of International Development from the Kingdom of Norway at State House Entebbe.

Museveni said reopening the market would be of great benefit to both Europe and Africa adding that the former will be at the advantage of getting cheap food.

He adds that will also remove the distortion that was introduced by the European Union when they introduced European Agriculture Policy where you maintain artificial farmers in Europe with subsidies.

The two leaders discussed various issues pertaining to food security and income generation and social-economic transformation among other things.

Minister Sandkjaer hailed Uganda’s efforts to ensure that people have food and said Uganda is doing this very well.