By Damali Mukhaye

President Museveni has tasked Kyambogo University to train more science teachers to fulfil its mandate when it was formed 17 years back.

Addressing the graduands virtually from state house, President Museveni said that in 1969, the University housed about three institutes including the Teacher Education institute Kyambogo which was then teaching grade three teachers and Kampala technical institutions.

He adds that these institutes were merged to form Kyambogo University to teach grade five teachers and other artisans in technology and others courses.

He says whereas he is happy to see 179 science teachers graduate during this year’s 17th graduation ceremony, the University needs to train more science teachers.

Meanwhile, the minister of education, Janet Museveni asked the university to increase the number of students graduating with PHDs and masters students in Sciences, Technology and education.

Tips to the graduates

President Museveni has cautioned Kyambogo University graduates to desist from alcohol if they are to live a healthy life after their studies.

He said they should avoid living a reckless life to avoid contracting non-communicable diseases.

Museveni also asked graduands not to stay contended with the first degrees they have attained, but continue upgrading their studies.

Similarly, The Chancellor of the University, Prof John Ssebufu also asked graduands to pursue further education to keep pace with growing technology.