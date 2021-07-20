By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has asked Muslims around the world to celebrate Eid al-Adha scientifically by observing all standard operating procedures.

“I encourage you to observe the Covid safety protocols. It is by strict observance of these protocols and the Standard Operating Procedures that we shall be able to defeat this monster, the covid-19, stay well stay safe,” he said.

Today is Eid al-Adha, when Muslims sacrifice healthy animals, in remembrance of an act of faith and obedience by Ibrahim who honoured God and expressed willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmail.

The day falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah on the Islamic calendar and celebrations last for four days.

In his message to Muslims, President Museveni also asks the Muslim community to emulate Ibrahim’s example of total devotion and submission to the will of Allah.

“This is the day when our Muslim brothers and sisters commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s portrayal of total faith and obedience to Allah when he accepted to sacrifice his only child Ismail. May your good deeds and sacrifices be accepted and blessed by Allah.”