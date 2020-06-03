

As the country celebrates Martyrs day today, President Yoweri Museveni has called on Ugandans to lift the nation in prayer and ask for Gods protection against Coronavirus.

President Museveni says that the religious practice of gathering in Namugongo for special prayers will not take place this year because of the deadly Corona virus disease which has spread to the entire globe.

He has reiterated government’s support to the work of the Church, eradicate poverty, illiteracy, disease, and hunger among others.

The Uganda Martyrs have been celebrated over the years for their heroic display of courage by refusing to denounce their faith even in the face of violent persecution and death.

Unlike in the past where millions of pilgrims would trek Namugongo to celebrate this day, today the great hill remains calm and people will celebrate from their homes, through the media.

This year also marks a century since pilgrims started going to Namugongo in honor.