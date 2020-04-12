As Ugandans join the rest of the world to celebrate Easter, President Museveni has urged Ugandans to remain safe and continue observing the health guidelines put in place to check the spread of covid-19.

This year, celebrations to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, three days after his burial are different for many this year.

This is due to the deadly covid-19 which has seen many countries go into lockdown including Uganda.

In his Easter message, Museveni says this is an unusual Easter but adds that through prayer and science, we shall overcome the pandemic.

Museveni has meanwhile asked Ugandans to stay at home and safe much as it is Easter adding that it is no longer about inconvenience but rather survival.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health discharged three covid-19 patients after they tested negative three times.

More 15 will be released tomorrow.

Uganda has for three successive days reported no case of the deadly pandemic, we take this as a good Easter package for Uganda.