President Museveni has signed the controversial Anti-Homosexuality Bill into law, according to the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among. Early this month, Parliament reconsidered the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 and passed it with amendments to the four clauses that formed the basis of President Museveni’s return of the Bill.

“President Museveni has executed his constitutional mandate as prescribed by Article 91(3) (a) of the 1995 Constitution- and assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023,” Among said in a tweet on Monday.

“As the Parliament of Uganda, we have answered the cries of our people. We have legislated to protect the sanctity of family as per Article 31 of the Constitutionof Uganda. We have stood strong to defend our culture and aspirations of our people as per objectives 19 & 24 of natinal objectives and directiveprinciples of state policy,” the tweet reads further.

Veteran journalist and political analyst, Mr Andrew Mwenda, recently joined rights activists who threatened to challenge the law in court once President Museveni signs it.

“If Museveni signs this Anti- Homosexuality law, I promise you, I Andrew Mwenda, I will go to the constitutional court to challenge it,” Mr Mwenda said in March this year during an interview with NTV Uganda.