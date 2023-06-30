President Yoweri Museveni has assented to the Traffic and Road Safety Amendment Bill of 2023 which was recently passed by parliament.

According to the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, this is one of the 6 Bills signed into law by the president.

Under this Act which comes into force tomorrow July 1st, a person who fails to comply with a speed limit set under subsection (1) commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding one hundred currency points (Shs 2 million) or imprisonment not exceeding three years, or both.

It also provides for a speed limit to ease the control of speed limit through the express penalty scheme as opposed to court prosecution as provided for under the Roads Act, 2019.

The other bills assented to by the president include; The Appropriations Bill 2023, The Value Added Tax Amendment Bill 2023, and Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2023.

Others are the Lotteries and Gaming and The Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters Bills, all of 2023.