By Elly Karenzi

President Museveni has assured Ugandans that all schools in the country will fully reopen on 10th January 2022 while the Covid-19 vaccination continues.

He was speaking at the commissioning of Keihangaara Secondary School in Keihangaara Sub County in Ibanda District.

This was an apparent response to a section of Ugandans who, after enduring 2 years of covid-19 induced distress, have pleaded with the president to ignore Covid experts and reopen the economy.

In their meeting with the President On Monday at his home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura district, members of the National Covid-19 Taskforce proposed delaying the full reopening of the economy due to surging cases of the pandemic.

The president is expected to guide on the matter in his much-anticipated address this week.