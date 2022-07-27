President Museveni has said that Uganda will continue cooperating with Russia saying the country cannot buy into the doctrine of being an enemy of other people’s enemies.

While meeting foreign minister Sergei Lavrov at State House Entebbe this afternoon, Museveni said that Uganda is ready to trade with any country across the globe.

Meanwhile responding to questions about claims that Russia is to blame for the current economic crises across the globe especially in Africa, Lavrov attributed the remarks to negative propaganda by the West.

Russia Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Uganda on the third stop of a tour of African countries.