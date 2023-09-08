In one of the latest episodes in the politics of the ruling National Resistance Movement party, supporters are today set to hold a mega birthday for President Museveni, who is also the national chairman.

According to Hadijah Namyalo, a Senior Presidential Advisor on political affairs in the Office of the NRM national chairperson, hundreds of guests are expected for the event that will also be used to remember Katonga victims and bush war heroes.

She explains that Museveni who has been president since January 1986, wil clock 79 on September 15th.

However, the party’s youth have organized the birthday party today because they did not want other engagements to keep the president away from what they dubbed a mega birthday party

The event will run under the theme; Celebrating Jjajja; lessons from the battles of Katonga.

Meanwhile the police have issued guidelines to be followed by motorists as President Museveni today celebrates his 79th birthday at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Kampala Metropolitan Traffic police commander, Godwin Arinaitwe says there will be normal traffic flow at the Golf Course traffic lights towards Acacia Avenue.

However motorists will not be allowed to access Upper Kololo Terrace, Elgon Terrace and Lower Kololo Terrace where only VVIPs will be allowed.

“We are expecting around 100,000 participants who will be coming from different parts of Uganda especially within Kampala Metropolitan Area. We are ready to manage the traffic flow with the management of the event,” Arinaitwe told journalists on Thursday.

“We shall have temporary interference in some of the roads that are going to be used by some of the motorists especially boda boda and drivers. We shall have normal flow from Golf Course towards Acacia Avenue and we shall have a temporary diversion within the areas of upper Kololo, Elgon Terrace and Lower Kololo. No person will access those roads apart from VVIPs,” He added