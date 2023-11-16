President Museveni says the terrorism in Africa is either created or conserved by some of the actors that he says try to be global policemen.

In yet another missive addressed to Ugandans most of whom he refers to as the Bazzukulu (grandchildren), the president asserted that the terrorism conservation project in Eastern Congo for the past 20 years has been created by the United Nations (UN) through what he called its undemocratic structures like the Security Council.

The president has also cited chaos in Libya, Mali, Burkina-Faso, Niger, Nigeria, and Chad which he as well blamed on the UN structures.

“Part of the terrorism in Africa is either created or conserved by some of the actors that try to be global policemen. The chaos in Libya and the surrounding countries of the Sahel (Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, Chad, etc.) was caused by some of these actors,” he wrote.

“The terrorism conservation project in eastern Congo,for the past 20 years,is by the UN, which is controlled by some of these actors through the undemocratic structures of that body, such as the Security Council,” he said in a state- ment issued on his X handle yesterday.

He added: “It is amazing how the UN can supervise and coexist with killers of Congolese and Ugandans in eastern Congo for the last 20 years, and they are not bothered at all. They have created free space for all sorts of empty-head-ed pigs to gather, train, steal resources of Congo, kill Congolese and, once in a while, kill Ugandans, as well as undermining the economic future of the people of the Great Lakes.”

In 2018, while closing at the Global Peace Leadership Conference in Munyonyo, President Museveni singled out the United Nations and the USA for raging conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo.