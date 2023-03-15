By Mike Sebalu

President Yoweri Museveni has called for a special cabinet meeting set for this Friday, March 17 to address some of the pressing issues in the country.

This comes at a time the country is faced with a corruption scandal in the office of the Prime Minister where Karamoja ministers are on the spot for diverting relief items including iron sheets meant for vulnerable people.

The state minister for ICT and National Guidance Godfrey Kabyanga has confirmed the development, saying the Friday cabinet meeting is meant to among others reduce the heavy workload.

Kabyanga however says it is not viable for the cabinet to discuss the iron sheets scandal which is already being investigated.

The president has since called a special criminal investigation into the matter.