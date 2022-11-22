President Yoweri Museveni has called for collective efforts to manage land conflicts, environmental degradation and climate change.

He made the call at the 12th Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD) conference and the 56th governing council held in Kampala

The president, who was represented by Vice President, Jessica Alupo noted that these challenges retard economic growth and development of the countries.

He said countries in Africa and across the globe have experienced adverse effects of climate change which calls for serious interventions to ensure measures for sustainable use of land are put in place without encroachment on protected areas

He noted that planning for disasters is no longer an option but a must and would require improving countries’ planning capacity around extreme events in the region using technological and modern tools.