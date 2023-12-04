President Yoweri Museveni has re-echoed the call for more vigilance among members of the public amid renewed terror threats to the country.

He has particularly asked people in churches, markets, mosques, bus terminals, hotels, and bars to be vigilant and look out for strangers.

In a statement, the president says the vigilance must be maintained until security forces completely up-root the ADF in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which he blames for the spate of attacks on citizens in the recent past.

This is after 2 Improvised Explosive Devices exploded in Kikubamutwe parish (Kabalagala) and another in Nabweru Kibwa Nassana municipality on Saturday night.

The president, however, says that due to the vigilance of the Wanainchi and the security forces, the two bombs went off without harming anybody.

“They had planted one of the bombs near a pork “joint”. Bazzukulu, what is a joint? I take it to mean a selling point or centre. In Runyankore, we would say: “akarabo k’empunu”. Ekirabo means an Eating House. Empunu are pigs. It could also mean a bar,” Museveni said in a statement on Sunday.

Investigations continue and the general public is called upon to be vigilant and security conscious as we approach Christmas and New Year festivals.