By Benjamin Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni has called for urgent measures to avert the climate change crisis that the World is currently facing.

In a statement submitted to the ongoing World Leaders Summit during the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) on Climate Change in Glasgow, UK, President Museveni cited the depletion of forests, wetlands as well as the role of big emitters of greenhouse gases among the factors damaging the environment and exacerbating the problem.

He underscored the link between socio-economic transformation and environmental protection emphasizing the need for the world to banish greed, ignorance, irresponsibility, and rebelliousness, and save the planet, calling for a correct balance in sustainable use of natural resources.

Uganda’s delegation is led by the Minister of State for Environment Beatrice Anywar.

The main objective of COP26 which is scheduled from 31 October to -12 November is to get commitments aimed at reducing emissions in order to keep the global temperature rising to 1.5 degrees Celsius as agreed in the Paris Agreement of 2015 on Climate Change.