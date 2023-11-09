President Yoweri Museveni has urged Ugandans planning to attend this year’s Nyege Nyege festival in Jinja and other social functions to remain vigilant and watch out for any potential terrorism threats, mainly linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group.

“Within Uganda, the security forces are guarding the pre-prepared public functions like the controversial Nyege Nyege, the Kyabazinga wedding, etc. I, therefore, advise the Wanainchi to be vigilant in the villages, the churches, the markets, public transport,” Museveni said in a statement.

The president also noted that Ugandan security forces are intensifying the hunt for the terrorists behind attacks in DR Congo and that “they will be wiped out if they do not surrender”.

“I Congratulate the security forces for the recent capture of Njovu, the suspected leader of the ADF group of 10 that killed the two tourists and their Ugandan driver, killed the children of Lubiriha School, burnt the onions truck and tried, unsuccessfully, to attack the parked trucks in Kasiindi, on the Congo side of the Border,” the statement reads further.

The President further lauded the security forces for the arrest of four key suspects in the murder of senior state attorney Joan Namazzi Kagezi in 2015 who have since been charged with murder and terrorism before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Nakawa.