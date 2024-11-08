Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni expressed disappointment with those opposing the integration of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) into the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries.

In a national address on Thursday evening, Museveni stated that those opposing the move are a disgrace to the country.

“The groups that have been misinforming the public about the parasitic agencies that we are rationalizing, especially coffee, are a disgrace to the country,” Museveni said.

“Here with me are the witnesses that can inform the public about the no or little work of UCDA and NAADS. I was worried about the future of the country, that’s when I started Operation Wealth Creation,” he added.

On Wednesday, Parliament passed the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill 2024, which merges the Uganda Coffee Development Authority with the Ministry as part of the government’s rationalization of agencies and public expenditure policy. This policy, known as RAPEX, is aimed at streamlining public spending and reducing redundant administrative structures.

