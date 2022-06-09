By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has pitched camp in the Eastern and North-Eastern regions in an operation aimed at sweeping out the re-emerging pockets of cattle-rustlers in the Karamoja Region.

The rustlers who have changed raid tactics in a network that involves criminals with guns, bows, and arrows, have left many dead, women raped, and are threatening prevailing peace in neighboring Teso, Bugisu, and Sebei regions.

While meeting security organs including the UPDF, Police, and Resident District Commissioners at State Lodge in Kapchorwa, the President said the problem of using guns in cattle rustling is internal and should not be blamed on Kenya and South Sudan.

He has now directed security chiefs to intensify the effectiveness of hunting for guns to disarm the rustlers, use reactionary force, and Intelligence-led operations to curb cattle rustling including profiling suspects.

Today the president will meet regional leaders from Bugisu, Sebei, and Teso before heading to Otuke in the Lango region and later to Moroto in Karamoja.