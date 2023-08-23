National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine says the people’s desire for change cannot be compromised.

He has been responding to recent claims that some opposition parties such as the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) were allegedly infiltrated by the state after top party leaders were ‘bankrolled’ by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

“Museveni can compromise leaders or tear apart opposition political parties but he can never compromise the desire for change in the hearts of the people. So I want to encourage you, my comrades struggling for change, do not give up,” Bobi Wine said.

Kyagulanyi has meanwhile called for unity among opposition members if the transition of power goal is to be achieved in the country.

The NUP leader also expressed empathy towards the leadership of FDC while addressing journalists on Wednesday.