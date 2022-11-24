President Museveni has urged nurses and midwives to assist in the information dissemination on the risks of epidemics and pandemics.

The President’s message was in a speech read for him by Vice President, Jessica Alupo this afternoon, as leaders and representatives of different nursing and midwifery institutions in Uganda gathered in Kampala to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council.

President Museveni cautioned them on absenteeism, tracking and dealing with fraudsters in the profession, and neglecting patients.

He also urged them to tap into the opportunities of Operation Wealth Creation and the Parish Development Model.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health called for discipline in the profession, urging them to develop positive attitudes so that enhanced salaries can be seen in their work.