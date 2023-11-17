President Museveni has cautioned the youth against sexual abuse, drugs, and alcoholism among other habits.

The President, who was speaking during the passing out of joint patriotic corps from different schools in Kampala at Kololo Independence Grounds on Thursday, urged the bazukulu (youth) to stay away from what he called social deviances such as prostitution, drugs and substance abuse among others.

“If you start taking alcohol, you will ruin yourselves. Alcohol is very dangerous for your body,” Museveni said.

He also noted that part of his success as a long-serving leader is because he chose to stay away from alcohol/drugs and other bad habits.

“I am now going to be 80 years old, and I hear you are asking me to continue leading the war. This is because I am fit, I am not sick. If I was sick in a wheelchair, you could not be disturbing me. I don’t take alcohol, I don’t smoke cigarettes, let alone the other poisons which I hear some of you and colleagues take,” Mr. Museveni said.

“Are you inspectors of private parts? Sex was created by God for a purpose. It was created so that you can produce other people which means sex should remain disciplined, and deliberately used to produce new human beings, not as a pleasure item,” he added.

He stressed that patriotic citizens stay away from such acts and instead focus on growth and hard work, which will accelerate the socio-economic transformation of the country.

The president further encouraged the students to study hard, exercise, and fear God for a better prosperous life.