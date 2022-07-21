President Museveni has approved the Agriculture ministry’s plan for responding to the looming food crisis in the country, giving the ministry a green light to submit a supplementary budget.

The President, in a letter dated July 14, while replying to the July 13 letter he received from Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze, directed Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija to give the necessary support to the Agriculture ministry’s plan.