President Yoweri Museveni has sent a condolence message to the Kingdom of Morocco after the devastating earthquake that hit their country on Friday, killing over 2,000 people and leaving several others injured.

In a post shared on social media platform, X, President Museveni conveyed his deepest condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and all Moroccans for the lives lost in the earthquake.

“Uganda commiserates with you during this tragic time, and we pray for healing for those wounded and devastated,” Museveni’s post reads in part.

President Museveni’s post comes as the death toll from Friday’s earthquake rises to nearly 2,500.

Quoting the country’s interior ministry, the BBC says this is up from the previous figure of 2,100.

Another 2,400 people were injured and rescuers have been using their bare hands to dig for survivors

This is after heavy lifting equipment failed to get through roads blocked by boulders to reach remote villages near the epicentre in the Atlas Mountains

The Moroccan government says it has accepted aid from four countries so far; Britain, Spain, Qatar and the UAE

Friday’s earthquake, the country’s deadliest in 60 years, struck below villages in the High Atlas Mountains south of Marrakesh.