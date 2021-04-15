By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has called upon the leadership of the Army to emphasize career planning and progression of service personnel for proper placement of staff.

The President who is also the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Gen Yoweri Museveni made the call while commissioning a total of over 1,000 young officers and air force cadets at the Uganda Military Academy, Kabamba in Mubende District.

The President said that continuous and timely training is crucial in terms of getting manpower noting that the government has handled security issues correctly.

He also cautioned graduands against living promiscuous lifestyles, alcoholism and drugs.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Forces General David Muhoozi, lauded the President for prioritizing the continuous improvement and mobilization of the UPDF so as to match the demanding tasks and emerging issues.

Brigadier General Charles Byaruhanga, the Commandant of the Uganda Military Academy (UMA) Kabamba urged the graduands to be God fearing and sacrifice for Uganda and respect the oath taken for the rest of their life.

