By Benjamin Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni has this afternoon commissioned Busia Main Market in Busia municipality.

The commissioned market constructed by a Chinese firm, Zonghau-Zonghen at the cost of Sh24.5bn is expected to house about 3,000 traders.

Museveni who is also the NRM presidential candidate has cautioned party supporters against disregarding the COVID-19 SOPs, noting that it is suicidal to address large crowds in times of the pandemic, like his competitors do.

He says those encouraging their supporters to congregate are not leaders but enemies of Uganda.

Museveni has also this afternoon commissioned the Mbale -Bumbobi -Lwakhakha Road project urging the residents to use the opportunity of a new road to transform their lives.