President Museveni, flanked by First Lady and Education Minister Janet Kataha on Friday led the grand commissioning of the modernized All Saints Cathedral, whose construction began nearly 14 years ago.

The newly completed Cathedral, with a seating capacity of 5,000, up from its previous 750 is uniquely designed with two galleries, modern lighting, and elegant finishes, making it Uganda’s and East Africa’s largest worship space.

According to All Saints Cathedral’s Communication Officer, Ivan Naijuka, while the interior is fully complete, exterior additions such as cladding are scheduled to continue into next year.

Previously, the church could only seat about 750 worshippers per service, requiring additional tents outside to accommodate large congregations.

The new building’s expansive hall and two galleries provide enough room for over 5,000 worshippers in one sitting, along with ample parking for hundreds of vehicles.

The remaining work includes fitting the slanting windows, completing the Tall Tower, installing lifts, and finalizing the Archbishop’s office.

Last week, the All Saints Cathedral Construction Committee explained that November 1, 2024, was chosen for the commissioning to align with All Saints Day worldwide.

Following a guided tour of the Cathedral with Speaker of Parliament, Ms. Anita Among, John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, the committee chairperson expressed satisfaction with the work, mentioning that the Cathedral was complete except for minor finishing touches.

“I am here as the overall Chairperson overseeing the good things taking place here and I also take responsibility for the Cathedral. The Cathedral is done; even the exterior, remaining with cladding, can last for the next 100 years,” he said.

He further explained that the Cathedral, initially a chapel for colonial administrators, evolved into a parish at Uganda’s independence.

Ms Among praised the committee for their efforts, remarking that All Saints Church holds personal significance for her as the place where her son was baptized and where she introduced him to prayer.

“This is my Church. It is where my son was baptized, and I came to pray here to teach the boy how to pray. I am happy that there is parking; you will give Christians comfort that their property is safe. I am here to put a small brick on the Cathedral. This will be a historical guided tour. As the church continues praying for us leaders, through your prayers, we shall make it,” she said.

According to Vivian Igunduura, the Chairperson of the building committee, while the interior work is complete, they still require Shs7 billion to finish the remaining tasks, which include the slanting windows, the Tall Tower, lifts, and the Archbishop’s office.

Background.