By Juliet Nalwooga

President Museveni has condemned the coup d’état in Guinea, days after Coup leader Mamady Doumbouya, a former officer in the French Foreign Legion, overthrew President Alpha Conde.

In an exclusive interview with France 24, Museveni described it as a “step backward”, saying the coup leaders should be sanctioned.

This comes a day after West African countries also threatened sanctions following the overthrow of President Conde, who was serving a third term after altering the constitution to permit it, which his opponents said was illegal.

In the interview, Museveni also brushed off concerns that the Afghan evacuees housed temporarily in Uganda at the request of the US government might be a security threat.

About the Afghan crisis, Museveni said the US erred in by fighting other people’s wars, warning that he might decide to pull out Ugandan troops from Somalia as the country is beset by fighting between leaders, which he described as “political AIDS”.