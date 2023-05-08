President Yoweri Museveni has condemned the brutal murder of Vlogger, Ibrahim Tusubira commonly known as Isma Olaxess or Jaja Iculi.

Iculi was gunned down on Saturday night by unknown assailants about 30 meters away from his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

Police have arrested three suspects including the deceased’s driver over the murder.

In a tweet, the president has this afternoon again blamed assailants he refers to as pigs who use guns against unarmed opponents, emphasizing that his NRM government enjoys defeating unarmed opponents with counter-arguments and not the gun.

The president argues that killing critics shows that one’s position is false and they cannot out-argue an opponent.

“Condolences on the death of the blogger, Ibrahim Tusubira aka Isma Ichuli. I condemn and treat with contempt the killing of this Ugandan by some pigs. It is pigs that believe in using guns against unarmed opponents. NRM enjoys defeating unarmed opponents with counter- arguments,” Museveni said in a tweet.

Referring to the machete-wielding assailants of Masaka, Museveni says most of those suspected killers are in the courts of law today.

He adds that his condolence message to the family of the deceased shall be delivered by the State House Comptroller.