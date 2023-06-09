President Yoweri Museveni has announced a fresh drive to ensure there are no charges in government schools.

In his Heroes Day address presented by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, President Museveni condemned the commercialisation of education and health which are minimum public services.

President Museveni delegated Nabbanja to officiate at this year’s Heroes’ Day having taken forced leave to isolate from the public after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The president has accused the greedy and rich individuals who are running education as a business of fueling the high school dropout rates.

“The parasites who regard education and health as business, especially for the poor must be firmly opposed. The completion rate in primary schools is only 31%. This means that if 100 children start in primary one, by the end of primary seven, 69 in 2007 and 2013 will have dropped out,” Museveni said in a speech read by Nabbanja.

51 medals have been given out at the event that has been running under the theme; Arise Uganda, our heroes’ sacrifices are now bearing fruits.

Among those awarded is the deceased former state minister for labor, Rtd Col Charles Engola who was shot dead by his security guard last month.