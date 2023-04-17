The regional African grouping, IGAD Is today expected to issue a joint communique on the ongoing fighting in Sudan following an emergency meeting held on Sunday.

The virtual meeting to discuss how best to de-escalate the situation and restore calm in Sudan was attended by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, Kenya’s William Ruto, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Djibouti’s Ismail Omar Guelleh.

It was chaired by the Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu

Fighting between government forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has left nearly 100 people dead.

The heads of state called for a cessation of hostilities between the two sides.

On his part, President Museveni condemned the misuse of force in a situation that undermines all progress made through dialogue over the last many months.

“We cannot keep papering over mistakes of unprincipled politics year after year. An unconditional and immediate cessation of hostilities to stop the tragedy and mockery of Africa is of utmost importance,” said Museveni.

He adds that fighting within populated areas is an act of irresponsibility and demands it stops arguing that it places a heavy burden on the people and the future of the country.