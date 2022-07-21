By Juliet Nalwooga

President Museveni has confirmed that vaccination of children aged between 12 and 17 will start during the forthcoming holiday period, but with the consent of their parents.

While speaking about the current covid-19 infections in the country, the president revealed that there were only three patients in the hospitals as of Tuesday, with two being admitted at Mulago and one at Masaka referral hospitals.

He also called upon the 4.9m Ugandans who have not yet been vaccinated and also the 5.9m others who have received only one dose to also get a second dose.

According to the ministry of health, Uganda has recorded over 168,000 Covid-19 cases cumulatively, over 3,600 deaths while over 100,000 have recovered.