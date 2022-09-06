President Yoweri Museveni has congratulated William Ruto on the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to uphold his election as the 5th President of Kenya.

The president, in a tweet, says he looks forward to working with him to strengthen their strategic partnership in advancing the East African Community agenda.

“I rang H.E @WilliamsRuto to congratulate him on the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to uphold his election as the 5th President of Kenya. I look forward to working with him to strengthen our Strategic Partnership in advancing the EAC agenda. God bless the people of Kenya.” Museveni’s tweet reads.

The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously threw out a petition by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga and other petitioners and upheld the election of Ruto as Kenya’s fifth president.

The court, in its considered view, found no evidence of hacking and no evidence was produced to show that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati and other IEBC staff were involved.

She also ruled that there was no evidence 50%-plus-one threshold was not met.