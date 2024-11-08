President Museveni sent a congratulatory message on Friday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on his election as the next President of the United States.

Trump was elected as the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, marking a remarkable comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, which led to a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Museveni added that Trump’s victory in both the popular and Electoral College votes reflects the will of the majority of American citizens.

“Your Excellency, I am writing on behalf of the people of Uganda to congratulate you on the historic victory you achieved on the 8th of November, 2024,” Museveni’s statement reads in part

He also noted that, as a freedom-loving nation, Uganda looks forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with Trump’s administration.