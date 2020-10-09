

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has defended government decision to build roads in neighbouring Democratic republic of Congo.

This follows a recent heated debate over the matter with several legislators criticising government for prioritizing roads in Congo over Uganda’s poor roads.

Presiding over the scientific 58thindependence celebrations held at state house Entebbe this afternoon, Museveni said the move is to facilitate trade between the two countries wondering how legislators would oppose such.

He revealed that Uganda gets 500M $ a year from Congo through trade hence the need to improve infrastructure to facilitate more trade.