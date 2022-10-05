President Museveni has defended the promotion of his son and former commander of Land Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to the highest rank in the army.

In promotions made yesterday, the president dropped his son from the mentioned role and promoted him from Lieutenant General to a full General.

His promotion has since caused mixed reactions among many Ugandans and retired army officials given his conduct on Twitter that had put the nation at stake when he warned that together with his army, he can capture Nairobi in two weeks.

However, the president in a statement released today, Wednesday, October 5 says much as his son made a mistake by acting negatively as a public officer, he has many other positive contributions he has made and can still make.

“Why, then, promote him to full General after these comments? This is because this mistake is one aspect where he has acted negatively as a public officer. There are, however, many other positive contributions the General has made and can still make,” part of Museveni’s statement reads.

He says his promotion is a time-tested formula; discourage the negative and encourage the positive. The president meanwhile credited Muhoozi for being a passionate Pan-Africanist.

He acknowledges that as a Pan-Africanist, Muhoozi should have used confidential interactions instead of sharing public statements.