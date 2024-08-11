President Museveni has extended his condolences to the families affected by the tragic Kiteezi landfill incident that occurred yesterday.

Expressing concern over why human settlement was permitted near the landfill, the President has requested Deputy Inspector General of Government Anne Muhairwe, representing the Inspector General of Government (IGG), to swiftly investigate the circumstances surrounding the stalled plans to relocate the landfill to Dundu in Wakiso District.

Reports indicate that residents of Dundu opposed having the landfill in the area. In response, the Kampala Capital City Authority has been exploring alternative uses for the waste, such as generating electricity, producing manure, and recycling plastics, which the President believes are positive initiatives.

However, Museveni emphasizes that this does not address why residential areas were allowed to develop near the landfill. The President has also directed the IGG to deliver a report on the matter as soon as possible.

“The first question that comes to mind is: Who allowed People to live near such a potentially hazardous and dangerous heap? Even without peeling off and burying People, the effluent alone (ejyurigyiriro) must be hazardous to health,” Museveni’s statement reads in part.

“However, once again, this should educate Ugandans about the dangerous areas such as wetlands, lake-shores or the river banks, in the forests where they get in touch with monkeys and bring monkey-pox and Ebola to us,” he added.

Museveni also instructed the Prime Minister’s office to coordinate the evacuation of households in the danger zone and to facilitate the recovery of any individuals still buried in the debris, if possible.

Additionally, the State House Comptroller has been directed to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased, with Sh5 million for each person who died and Sh1 million for each injured individual.