Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja says President Museveni has directed her to ensure that the government practices frugality to bridge the gaps created by the World Bank’s suspension of financial support to Uganda.

Recently, Ugandans were shocked after receiving the news of World Bank’s announcement pausing the approval of new loans to Uganda following government’s decision to pass the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023. According to the Bank, the law is against its values.

Now speaking to the media at her office on Wednesday, Nabbanja noted that after receiving the president’s directive, Cabinet has started discussions on how to reduce government expenditures in order to save funds for national development.

She added that negations are ongoing between the government of Uganda and the World Bank to harmonize on the same.

Meanwhile, Nabbanja revealed that government is also considering other avenues such as getting new donors.

On Tuesday, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Thomas Tayebwa urged legislators to remain calm after the World Bank shocker.

“When we were making that decision we knew it would have reparations and we are strong about the decision we made as a house. The moment you show any signs of weakness and panic, it means we don’t know what we are doing. We knew threats would come, so, please let us be calm,” Tayebwa told legislators.