President Museveni has directed the Minister of Transport Gen Katumba Wamala to start investigations into Mukono Katosi Nyenga Road which has started developing potholes barely two years after construction.

Speaking at the 38th NRM/A Victory Day anniversary in Jinja, President Museveni said he took keen interest after locals narrated to him about the shoddy works, leaving the road in a sorry state.

“That new road from the bridge to Mukono through Buikwe was finished two years ago but potholes have already started developing. I had not paid attention to them [potholes] but when they told me I saw some between Nyenga and the bridge. I want Gen Katuba to check that road and find out what happened because we have just finished construction,” Museveni said on Friday.

Meanwhile, President Museveni has revealed that government will soon kick off a new campaign to educate children from low-income families.

This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme, “Building a country we all shall all cherish”.