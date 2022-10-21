By Mike Sebalu

President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Ministry of Works to rehabilitate all airdromes in the country to boost aviation transport communication and connectivity across different parts of the country.

While commissioning the Bar Aviation flight to Adjumani, State Minister for Transport, Fred Byamukama said his Ministry is looking forward to having the President’s directive implemented in the shortest time possible.

Minister Byamukama said that improvement in the aviation industry will further boost tourism upcountry which in turn makes a positive impact on the country’s GDP.

Meanwhile, Dorothy Kagaba Byenkya, the Marketing Manager Bar Aviation, the Kajjansi to Adjumani flight is the 12th internal flight to be launched despite the challenges that came as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

A trip to Adjuman takes over 10 hours by road, however, with an internal flight, the same journey can be covered in one hour and 20 minutes.