President Museveni has eased down on the COVID-19 lockdown measures but added more 14 days to the 21 lockdown which was to end today.

In his address to the nation last night, Museveni said the 45 days of lockdown have prepared Uganda better and therefore, it is important to start reopening some sectors emphasizing agriculture which is the core survival structure for the country.

Museveni has now directed the opening of businesses such as warehouses, wholesale and hardware shops, garages, repair, metal and wood workshops.

Restaurants have also been allowed to open but only serve takeaways.

Insurance companies and lawyers have been added as essential workers although the Uganda Law society will have to choose only 30 lawyers to resume work.

The added categories will either use buses, cycle or walk to work.