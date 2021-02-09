By Veronica Kayaga

President Museveni, the Electoral Commission and the Attorney General who are respondents in a case in which National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi petitioned the Supreme Court challenging Mr Museveni’s victory have asked the judges to dismiss his application seeking amendment.

Mr Kyagulanyi through his lawyers led by Mr Medard Ssegona have asked court to amend the petition to allow more evidence on grounds that after the presidential elections on January 14, he (Kyagulanyi) was placed under house arrest which subjected him to post election detention trauma that hindered him from putting together all the evidence he had for his petition in the stipulated time (15 days).

However, Mr Museveni’s lawyers led by Mr Ebert Byenkya have told the panel of nine Justices led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo, that the power to amend Mr Kyagulanyi’s petition in this short time frame doesn’t arise because the rules of the Supreme Court have also provide for specific times within which to file and hear such petitions.

