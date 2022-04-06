By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has implored leaders and all Ugandans to ensure they take good care of their health

Speaking at the state funeral service for the late former speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanya, the president said Health is wealth and is a weapon of struggle.

He says people can make a difference, noting that when one dies before their time, the country loses hence the need to live healthy lives.

The president however says although the late Oulanyah was disciplined; he neglected his health concentrating on other political roles.

“Health is wealth but also a weapon of struggle. If you are fighters for Africa, you must pay attention to health because you must use it to fight for Africa,” President Museveni said.

The president lauded the chief Justice Alfonso Owiny Dolo for establishment of the Jacob Oulanyah Trust Fund for supporting children of the late, noting that the government will contribute to it.

“I want to salute the Chief Justice for the idea of the Oulanyah Education Fund. Instead of just crying and mourning, you should be looking at how to help the children. Government will contribute to that fund so that the children continue,” Museveni said.