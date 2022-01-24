By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has today paid tribute to the late Bank of Uganda Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile who died on Sunday morning at Nairobi hospital in Kenya aged 72.

In his message of sympathy to the family of the deceased, Museveni has described Mutebile as an exceptional economist, a humble servant whose insight and perspectives on economic matters are remarkable.

Museveni adds that Mutebile will be remembered for steering the economy through a strong tide.

The information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi has since revealed that the body of the longest-serving governor of the central bank of Uganda will be brought into the country tomorrow, Tuesday.

He says a tentative burial program shows that the late governor will be buried on Monday at his ancestral home in Kabale.

The tentative program also shows that a vigil will be held at the governor’s home in Kololo on Wednesday before it is taken to parliament on Thursday.

On Friday a national service will be held in his honour at Kololo ceremonial grounds before his body is taken to his ancestral home to give time to the people of Kigezi to mourn for their great son.