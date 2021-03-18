By Ritah Kemigisa

President Yoweri Museveni has paid tribute to the deceased president of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli.

Magufuli succumbed to heart complications at the age of 61 on Wednesday at a hospital in Dar es salaam.

In his condolence message posted on twitter, Museveni has described the late Magufuli as a great son of Africa.

He adds that Magufuli was a pragmatic leader who believed in and worked for the economic empowerment of East Africans.

“We join Tanzania in mourning the passing of a great son of Africa. May his soul Rest In Peace,” he tweeted.

Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and rumors have been circulating about his health.

Opposition politicians said last week that he had contracted Covid-19, but this has not been confirmed.