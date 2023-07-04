President Yoweri Museveni is today expected in Oyam district to drum up support for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate in Thursday’s parliamentary by-election.

With just a day to the July 6th by-election, political parties are rushing to make last-minute attempts to woo voters.

The race to replace former labour minister Charles Engola has attracted four candidates including; National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Daniel Okello, Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Newton Okello, Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Dr. Eunice Apio and NRM’s Samuel Engola who hopes to replace his father.

The race has in the last few days tightened especially between the ruling National Resistance Movement and the Uganda Peoples’ Congress after more heavyweights joined the respective camps.

In the NRM camp, government Chief Whip Denis Obua has joined the party’s electoral head Dr. Tanga Odoi and Secretary General Richard Todwong in traversing villages to drum up support for Engola.

While on the UPC side, the party president and Lira City East MP Jimmy Akena and his team are at it too to prop up their candidate, Dr. Eunice Apio.

According to the NRM district spokesperson, Philips Ogile, the president, who is also the NRM national chairman will address two rallies and is also expected to lay a wreath on the grave of the late Charles Engola at Awang village, about 5km East of Oyam town.