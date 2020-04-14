President Museveni has extended the ongoing covid-19 lock down by 21 more days.

Updating the nation about the status of the 14 day lock down which was elapsing tonight, Museveni said the lock down will take effect, tomorrow 15th April, 2020 and end on 5th May, 2020.

Museveni says the added days are to help government and the ministry of health study the situation adding that other measures still stand.

He meanwhile says the fate on the ban of public transport and private cars shall be discussed after the end of the added 21 days.

Uganda currently has 54 confirmed cases of covid-19, 7 of whom have recovered, 47 are active cases and the country has not registered any deaths.

According to the ministry of health figures, a total of 5,664 cases have been tested, 231 individuals are under institutional quarantine, 729 are contacts to confirmed cases and are under follow up, and 1,302 cumulative contacts were listed.