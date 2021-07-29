By Prossy Kisakye

President Museveni has faulted the 10th parliament for delayed procurement of covid-19 vaccines.

While meeting NRM chairpersons of some parliamentary committees, the Government chief whip Thomas Tayebwa said the president has since blamed the Budget committee of the previous parliament for delaying to approve funds to buy the much needed vaccines from India.

According to the health minister Ruth Aceng, a total of 1,139,260 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been issued to the population countrywide.

She says out of those slightly above 230,000 people have so far been fully vaccinated while 902,000 people have received their first dose.

Uganda is expected to receive about 300,000 doses of Sinovac Vaccines and over 286,000 doses of AstraZeneca before the end of this week.