President Museveni has fired the troubled Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Permanent Secretary (PS) Geraldine Ssali Busuulwa, replacing her with Alex Kakooza.

Ssali was arrested and charged on July 18th 2024 before the Anti-Corruption Court over allegations of causing financial loss and conspiring with Members of Parliament to steal ash meant for war loss compensation through fictitious co-operatives.

In a telephone Interview with KFM, Lucy Nakyobe, the Secretary to Cabinet confirms that the appointment in care taker position, of Kakooza, who is currently the Principal Private Secretary to the Vice President.

“Because the ministry had an emergency, cannot stop, we had to appoint someone to care take that position and for now he is still a care taker”, Nakyobe said.

Kakooza, served as Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Education and Sports until July 2021 when he was transferred to the President’s Office.