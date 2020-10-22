

Benjamin Jumbe

Preaident Museveni has flagged off the construction of the Rwenkunye—Apac road (90.9kms) and Apac-Lira—Puranga road (100.1kms).

Speaking at the function , the President said these roads will increase connectivity in the region, facilitate trade and help exploit the agricultural opportunities in the area.

He also noted that the road from Tororo to Kamdini will be done afresh and will be made stronger and wider , with a lot of traffic headed to South Sudan using it.

The President also revealed that government is designing a cable-stayed bridge at Masonville port like the one of Jinja.

Government is undertaking these projects with support of the Islamic Development Bank.