By Damali Mukhaye

The government has constituted an ad hoc team headed by Prime Minister Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda to fast track talks with development partners and resolve outstanding concerns about the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) within two weeks.

President Museveni ordered formation of the committee, which comprises Uganda government officials and representatives of countries contributing to the DGF basket, during his meeting with European Union (EU) diplomats on February 18 at state house Entebbe.

A highly-placed source tells KFM that during the meeting, Museveni blamed officials of the Ministry of Finance for allegedly signing an agreement with DGF without involving cabinet and seeking approval from the Attorney General, the chief government legal advisor.

The Head of Communications at the Office of the Prime Minister, Julius Mucunguzi, confirms the development, saying issues to be discussed include the nature, scope and operations of DGF.

President Museveni last month ordered that operations of DGF be “immediately suspended, creating uncertainty and panic over the future of about 74 Civil Society Organizations that are being funded by the facility.